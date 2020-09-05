People are lining up inside and outside for Hayleigh Noel's gourmet doughnuts.

The sweet taste of sugar, pastry and success fills the air now, but just a few months ago, Noel was laid off from her Worcester waitressing job because of the pandemic.

Noel, owner of Doughnut Homies -- the newest addition to the Worcester Public Market -- said, "I was honestly very scared. I was paying rent, I have a bunch of bills, trying to figure out what I was going to do."

She knew she had to find a new source of income pretty quickly, so she created Doughnut Homies and began selling her treats in the Worcester Public Market this week.

Noel said, "I've always been like an entrepreneur. I was trying to find something to do at home and be my own boss."

Noel and her boyfriend, Christian Velasquez, just moved back to the state after living in California for a few months where specialty doughnut shops are common.

And they thought it would be a great thing to bring to the city.

Noel said, "We were living right next to one and were there every day so we got a lot of inspiration for that here."

The couple bakes 200 donuts a day in the kitchen of a nearby restaurant.

They have flavors like smores, funfetti and daily specials -- all selling out in about 45 minutes.

Velasquez said, "[Noel’s] a really hard worker. I​ love her motivation. It tells people to go out there and do what they want."

Noel is only 22. She says she's a doer and others who may have also lost their job or are facing hard times should put themselves out there too.

"There are so many people that are like me,” Noel said. “They're just afraid to do things because they don't think they'll be able to make it, but you just gotta start somewhere and see where it leads you."