DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Leaders at Daytona State College on Friday suspended most fall sports, citing an increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate among a group of student athletes living in college housing.

The college did not disclose the positivity rate or the number of positive COVID tests among student athletes.

The cross country team will continue to compete because none of the runners live in college housing.

“All student athletes in college housing are in quarantine and will remain isolated until they can satisfy our safety protocols,” Daytona State Director of Marketing and Communications Chris Thomas said in a statement.

After the students clear quarantine, Daytona State will no longer house students in the apartment complex used as college housing but “will make accommodations for those with hardships, as appropriate,” Thomas said.

“Our commitment is always the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff,” Thomas said. “This is a difficult decision, but safety drives every choice we make.”