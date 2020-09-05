RALEIGH, N.C. – Avid bowlers on Friday said they could hardly describe their relief at the latest reopening phase.

Beginning at 5 p.m., bowling alleys, gyms, and a host of other fitness and recreation-oriented facilities were allowed to reopen under what Gov. Roy Cooper has termed “Phase 2.5.” Those facilities haven't been open since March, when state officials shut down numerous businesses in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Melissa McDaniel, the assistant manager of Buffaloe Lanes North, said the intervening six months have been very tough.

“When we had to come in here and turn off all these lights and flip the breakers, I had tears in my eyes because it's just such a family atmosphere and it was just really hard to deal with, and then losing your job for six months, so it's awesome to be able to open up again,” she said.

Bowling alleys are open again across North Carolina! Bowlers and employees say it’s great to be back .@SpecNews1RDU pic.twitter.com/xtK14irSOw — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) September 4, 2020

Jalen Lee came to Buffaloe Lanes at least every other day before the pandemic, playing in a bowling league or else refining his technique.

“It was just a really great bowling community that we had,” he said. “Every now and then you'd get picked on for having a different ball than everybody else, but it always feels good to be back.”

Lee said he picked up some new hobbies over the last few months and checked in regularly with his friends, girlfriend, and coworkers, but nothing could truly replace getting back into a bowling alley.

“I'm a little rusty, of course. Aren't we all?” he said. “It just feels great to finally be back. It really does. I can't explain it. I have missed it so much.”

Recreational facilities open under Phase 2.5 have to limit crowds to 30 percent of their total rated capacity and employees have to take steps to keep people separated as much as possible.

At Buffaloe Lanes, that entails closing every other lane to keep people six feet apart. Under the order, patrons must wear masks at all times and staff must regularly disinfect surfaces.

Phase 2.5 is scheduled to run through Oct. 2.