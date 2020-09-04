Casinos across the state were given the go ahead to reopen next week by the governor on Thursday.

Jeff Gural, who owns both Tioga and Vernon Downs, says visitors will get temperature checks at the door.

Additionally, casino operators plan to enforce masks, change air filters, add more filtration equipment, and test employees.

Gural says since their casino is smaller than others, it makes it easier to be safe.

"Casinos around us have all been open for two months or more and we haven't seen any spike. I think the reality is people who go to a casino go to gamble and not necessarily to socialize, so they're happy to sit in front of a slot machine," said Gural.

Casinos can open at a quarter of normal capacity beginning next week.