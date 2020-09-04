STOW, Ohio — Fawn & Fanny is a locally-owned business in Stow that offers an experience as unique as its name.

What You Need To Know Fawn & Fanny is a first of it's kind, "do it yourself" body care store in Stow



The store was only open for 82 days before the pandemic shut it down



The owner of this specialty boutique said they are now struggling to stay afloat due to the pandemic

Guests who walk into the store have the opportunity to make their own bath and body products that are completely customized, right down to the scent and color and add-ins.

“I wanted to make a place where people come and they gather, where they can have fun and leave their worries behind them and they laugh and they giggle," said owner Christine Benci.

She adds one of the shop's most popular items is customizable hand sanitizer, but even offering a product that's high in demand, like sanitizer, hasn't prevented a financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s just been a real hard time since we have reopened, we’ve had a lot of momentum before we shut down," Benci said.

Fawn & Fanny was only open for 82 days before the statewide lock down went into effect.

That means creating a formula for success is more challenging these days but the work continues.

“It’s just been a really slow process; we have a fraction of the business we had before. And now it’s just starting to pick up, just a little bit, but not as much as it should and not as certainly not enough to sustain us so we are just hoping the holidays get here really soon,” said Benci.