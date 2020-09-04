With state-regulated casinos getting the green light to welcome back gamers next week, Rivers Casino in Schenectady says they're excited to have the opportunity to reopen their doors.

Rivers, which closed back in March when the outbreak began, has been working on modifications and enhanced safety measures during their closure.

Casino officials have also been working with state leaders to make sure all the changes put into place are in line with new protocols in order to provide a safe and healthy environment.

Officials say reopening their doors for players is great, but being able to provide an opportunity for their employees is what's special about Thursday's announcement.

"Getting the news that we can reopen is awesome. Calling someone that's been on furlough for five months not working, is amazing. Because the relief you hear in a person's voice that they get to come back to work after being out for five months is undescribable," said Rivers Casino Vice President and General Manager Justin Moore.

Rivers has not announced a reopening date at this time.