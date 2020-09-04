ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County schools have reported 18 additional cases of COVID-19 at 16 of its schools since Tuesday, according to a post on the district's Facebook page Friday evening.

In addition, the Department of Health has issued 174 quarantine letters for students or staff at 11 schools, OCPS reported.

What You Need To Know Total number of reported positive cases since face-to-face learning started is 72



Principals contact staffs, parents of students who could have been exposed st schools



Health department sends quarantine letters, when necessary

The district, keeping with its previous practices, did not specify how many of the positive cases were among students or how many were among teachers and staff members. OCPS makes public the number of new positive cases on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The new cases reported Friday were at the following schools, according to OCPS.

Wetherbee Elementary

SunRidge Middle

Lake Silver Elementary

Ocoee Middle

Horizon West Middle

Whispering Oak Elementary

Rock Springs Elementary

Wyndham Lakes Elementary

Walker Middle

Timber Lakes Elementary

Olympia High

Pine Hills Elementary

Lake Whitney Elementary

Southwest Middle

Castleview Elementary

The additional quarantine letters reported Friday were sent to students or staff at the following schools:

Orlo Vista Elementary

Lake Silver Elementary

Prairie Lake Elementary

Frangus Elementary

Sunset Park Elementary

Lake Como K8

Clay Springs Elementary

Innovation Middle

Horizon West Middle

Wetherbee Elementary

Olympia High

The latest announcements Friday brought the number of total positive cases reported in Orange County schools since in-person learning started this fall to 72 and the total number of quarantine letters sent to 373.

OCPS indicated that school principals contact the staffs and parents of students who could have been exposed in the school building after they receive notifications of positive cases and then the entire school receives a general notification.

The Department of Health – Orange County follows up with contract tracing and with quarantine notices, when necessary, OCPS indicated.