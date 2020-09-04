ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. – COVID-19 has forced many people to change the way they work out on a daily basis, even firefighters and emergency personnel. So one man decided to bring the gym to them.

A passion for fitness and having competed in triathalons and iron man competitions for for more than a decade led to Danny Blowe starting a mobile fitness center called Spinning on Sunshine.

“I'm extremely passionate about promoting fitness and promoting a healthier lifestyle,” Blowe says.

It's been three weeks since he started bringing out his equipment to various parks, beaches, and businesses motivating people to work out.

“It's very difficult, because obviously we know about the social distance and ultimately it's about keeping people safe,” Blowe says.

For 65 minutes participants are put through high intensity training on stationary bikes, climbers, and calisthenics.

Blowe has teamed up with the Onslow County Parks and Recreation Department to host workouts throughout the county.

“Our partnership is great, I can't think enough of it,” Blowe says.

He also commits one day a week to the North Topsail Fire Department.

“What attracted us to Danny's operation is that it's mobile. He comes to us. Once we're done, he packs it all up, and he moves on to the next location,” says James Hunter, Firefighter and EMT with North Topsail Fire Department.

Blowe is excited for the future of fitness on the coast. He's hopeful more people will jump on board.

“I'd love to work with the Marine Corps,” Blowe said.