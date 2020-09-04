AUSTIN, Texas — It’s Black Restaurant week in the Capitol City and for the fourth consecutive year, locals are lining up to support Black-owned businesses.

What You Need To Know The goal is to preserve black food culture



This the fourth year for the event

The two-week event is put on by the Austin Justice Coalition in efforts to bring awareness to the black food culture and celebrate the neighborhoods they come from.

"With the influx of all the new folks moving into the area, you kinda lose some of the flavor of what made Austin, Austin. I think that Black food in Austin is so important to the culture and if we don't raise awareness we will lose it," says Hope Green, owner and operator of Emojis Grilled Cheese Bar & Food Truck.

This is Green’s second year participating in Black Food Week. She hopes to stay afloat during the pandemic as many business owners struggle due to a lack of support and resources.

Green keeps busy serving what she calls “handheld comfort food” at her food truck in the form of grilled cheese sandwiches.

“Comfort food and the level of comfort grilled cheese tends to bring is just engrained in almost every culture when you think about,” says Green.

Emojis Grilled Cheese Bar & Food Truck, located in Downtown Austin will be on the menu, this Sunday as the featured food truck at the event.