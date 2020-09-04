WISCONSIN — Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are both coming to the Badger state this Labor Day.

Sen. Harris will visit Milwaukee Monday afternoon, while Pence will be in La Crosse in the morning.

These visits come on the heels of presidential candidate Joe Biden's and President Donald Trump's separate visits to Kenosha last week. The two candidates visited Kenosha in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police and subsequent protests.

The White House said Pence will visit Dairyland Power Cooperative and deliver remarks thanking the workforce. He will arrive in La Crosse at 10:45 a.m.

According to the White House, President Donald Trump's administration led to an unemployment rate of 3.1% in March and 59,600 Wisconsin jobs, including 15,000 manufacturing jobs since Trump took office. Since the pandemic, over 200,000 Wisconsin jobs have been recovered and over 92% of Wisconsin small businesses have safely reopened.

Harris will tour an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Training Facility and speak with IBEW members and Wisconsin labor leadership about Joe Biden’s commitment to workers and organized labor, according to Biden's team. She will arrive in Milwaukee just before 2 p.m.

Following the tour, she will attend a “Build Back Better” roundtable with Black Milwaukee business owners.

This is Harris' first visit to the battleground state of Wisconsin since she accepted the nomination. She did not attend the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, which was held mostly virtually around the country, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pence was most recently supposed to deliver remarks to the 2020 graduating class at Wisconsin Lutheran College's commencement ceremony, but there was a change of plans following the police shooting of Jacob Blake that caused protesting and civil uprest.

Both campaigns see Wisconsin as a prize that could be pivotal. Trump’s narrow win in Wisconsin in 2016 helped to send him to the White House.

According to details shared first with The Associated Press, the Biden campaign will announce three union endorsements: the Laborers’ International Union of North America, the International Union of Elevator Constructors and the National Federation of Federal Employees, collectively representing hundreds of thousands of union workers nationwide who can be mobilized to support the campaign. The Biden campaign believes its labor support could help get out the vote in states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The U.S. economy has been steadily rebounding from its epic collapse in the spring as many businesses have reopened and rehired some laid-off employees. Yet the recovery is far from complete. Only about half the 22 million jobs that vanished in the pandemic have been recovered.

Economic inequalities also appear to have widened, with lower-income and minority workers suffering disproportionately while affluent Americans have lost fewer jobs and even benefited from rising stock and home prices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.