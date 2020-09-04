ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County teachers say the school district and health department are not being transparent enough, but state health officer Dr. Raul Pino said Thursday that the department's attorneys said he is no longer allowed to disclose information about COVID-19 cases in schools.

The district does release some information, but teachers said they are worried that the full story isn’t being told.

What You Need To Know OCPS is providing the number of COVID cases in schools on Tuesdays and Fridays



Quarantines to be required on "surgical" basis, district says



Health official says eventually there will be an in-school transmission



As of Tuesday, 54 positive cases reported since in-person classes began

Edgewater High School math teacher Ashley Modesto said she got a call the other night no teacher wants to get. On the call, the associate administrator confirmed that one of the students in Modesto’s classroom had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Very stressful time right now, very stressful,” Modesto said.

Stressful because preexisting conditions put her at high risk for the virus.

But she was told she did not have to quarantine.

The district and the health department have said they are working to be selective in this process.

“[The district is] collecting those seating charts, looking at schedules, and making sure that they’re identifying those individuals surgically that need to be quarantined,” Orange County Public Schools Communications Director Scott Howat said.

That means there may be cases where a student in the classroom tests positive for COVID-19, but the teacher may not have to quarantine.

Modesto said she thinks this approach assumes students sit at their desks all day.

“There’s a lot more information out there that needs to be vetted to ensure that the people who need to be quarantined, quarantine!” she said.

The health department has said it can no longer release specific data about cases in schools.

OCPS is reporting the number of positive cases on Tuesdays and Fridays but is not specifying how many of those cases are student and how many are staff.

Modesto said, being high risk, she needs those details to make the right call for her health.

“It would make me seriously consider whether I need to take a leave of absence or not,” she said.

Health department officer Dr. Raul Pino said department officials don’t see evidence of in-school transmission of COVID-19 in Orange County schools yet, but he said they really can’t say for sure.

“Now if you’re telling me are you a 100 percent sure, I will tell you no. That’s very difficult to ascertain,” Pino said.

He said it is inevitable that there will be an in-school transmission at some point.

Modesto got tested just in case.

She’s negative. But she worries it’s only a matter of time with in-person learning.

“The chances of me, just using myself as an example, getting COVID, have drastically increased,” Modesto said.

On Tuesday, the district reported that there were 54 students and staff that tested positive since face-to-face instruction started late last month.

When asked Thursday if that number had increased, district officials said most likely yes, but the number wouldn’t be disclosed until Friday.