Healthway Family of Brands knows clean, healthy air.



The family-run, small Pulaski company has been purifying air by eliminating unhealthy particles in the air in buildings all across the globe for more than 30 years. However this week, as schools begin to reopen, and safety takes precedent, the company is embarking on its biggest job ever.

Recently, Healthway was contracted to install 10,000 portable systems in all of the NYC Public School Classrooms and more



The company, has grown from 30 to more than 100 employees as it continues to try and clean air, to help fight against COVID-19

Healthway is teaming up with another wellness company called Delos to install 10,000 medical grade, portable, air purification systems in all of New York City 's public classrooms, staff and nurse offices and even isolation rooms in each school.



Delos says testing has shown these systems can remove particles 10 times smaller than those that may cause the spread of COVID-19.



"To be making an impact on a global level in the middle of one of the largest health crisis of our time, we're all very grateful," Healthway Family of Brands President Vinny Lobdell Jr. said, showing us a particle counter flashing zero when placed over one of the air filtration systems.



New York City has 1,800 public schools. Healthway has already delivered 7,000 of the 10,000 order and its possible the district will need more. It plans to have the final 3,000 in place well before students return to the classroom on September 21.



It's also working with the district to offer other ideas to keep children and staff safer.



"We talk about ventilation. We talk about partitioning and making sure that we're socially distancing and cleaning surfaces," Lobdell said.



The multi-million dollar investment from New York City will not only help ensure Healthway has a home here in Central New York, but also grow.



Since the pandemic began, orders for Healthway's products have skyrocketed and the company has grown from 30 or so employees to over 100.



It's a big part of the small Village of Pulaski's success.



"We feel really proud to be able to play a small role in helping people get back to work and school and ultimately help end this pandemic," Lobdell added.



We think it's safe to say we all hope that day comes soon.