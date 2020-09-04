CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- The transition from high school to the work force can come with some challenges for many students, but in Citrus County the Withlacoochee Technical Transition Academy is helping with that.

Tyler Dakis is part of the transition program in Citrus County where he is taking some time off the books to help out at the Education Foundation teacher store.

“I learn about basic job skills when after you graduate college and you go on with working a part time job,” he said.

Dakis is a super senior — this is his third year in the Transition Academy. He’s met all the requirements to graduate but deferred graduation to get more life skill experience.

Education Foundation Executive Director Shaunda Burdette said, “With COVID happening, these students who are our transition students, are not able to go to work due to the restriction with COVID.”

Typically they would volunteer at a local hospital or elementary school, but with the pandemic they’re getting their experience at the teacher store.

As orders come in, volunteers in the transition program fill the bags with each item. This allows them to get in a routine just as they would in a job force.

“It’s a great experience for them to get what they might get in a job shadow program, but we are having them do a volunteer work place program,” Burdette said.

So from 10-2 every day, the participants trade in the textbooks for hands on experience to help not just themselves but the teachers who are giving back to their students.

Students in the transition program will also gain other experiences like in the culinary department to prepare them for different jobs they may get out of high school.