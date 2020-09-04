ORLANDO, Fla. – Tourism leaders in Central Florida are optimistic as hotels see reservation numbers going into this holiday weekend, although we're still going through an international pandemic.

Data from the travel planning app TripIt shows Orlando as the number one city in the country for hotel reservations this holiday weekend.

TripIt analyzed travel data for September 4 through September 8 for hotel reservations Labor Day Weekend.

Four Central Florida areas in the heart of our tourism industry make up the top five nationwide.

"I'm super excited about that quite honestly because the industry really needs that bump back," Keri Burns Regional Director for the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association said.

Burns said our major hotels are seeing the best numbers since the pandemic started.

"They're very excited about this weekend. They're seeing over 50 percent occupancy, which is great news. Best it's been since February, better than they were July 4 this year," Burns said.

Hurricane Dorian was near Florida Labor Day weekend last year, and although we're in a pandemic this Labor Day, Burns said this year's reservations are still higher.

Westgate chief operating officer Mark Waltrip said his team has been working hard to ensure safety.

"Our guests don't even have to get out of their cars, they can just pull right in, completely touchless check in, get them into their room, fully sanitized room without interacting with anyone else," Waltrip said.

They're expecting occupancy to be down 20 to 30 percent from a typical Labor Day weekend, but they are slowly bouncing back.

"Most of our resorts have exterior corridors, big outdoor spaces, water parks, places where people can socially distance and have a great time," Waltrip said.

Burns is optimistic this is a sign of better things to come, as major brands continue safety protocols.

"The staff has been all retrained on safety protocols, they're taking very good care of their guests. I could not recommend these hotels any higher," Burns said.

She said typically after Labor Day weekend, reservation numbers go down because school is starting back up across the country.

This isn't a typical year though, so they'll have to wait and see where the data goes.