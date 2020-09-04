SALISBURY, N.C. -- Each person has a different cancer journey, but for two Salisbury business owners, their fight against breast cancer led them to pursing careers to help others.

Now, they've partnered with the new Wallace Cancer Institute.

Tonyan Schofield and Dileika Wilson-Ballard will offer their services through the Look Good Feel Good Hope Boutique which is located inside the cancer center.

Schofield specializes in prosthetics and Wilson-Ballard focuses her business on wigs. Both women are breast cancer survivors and say their individual battles have inspired them to be a part of other women's journeys

“When you see the tears, and you see the smiles, and you hear the thank yous - it’s worth it,” Schofield said.

The Look Good Feel Good Hope Boutique inside of the Wallace Cancer Institute isn't open to the public yet, but you can contact Schofield at Tonyan Grace Boutique, and Wilson-Ballard at Timeless Wigs.