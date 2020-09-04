As Kevin Bowman heads out to the orchard, he can tell you everything you need to know about these apples.

Bowman Orchards in Rexford couldn't reopen to the public until June, but it have them time to test out some new guidelines before the fall rush



There will be no eating in the fields, picking bags must be pre-purchased, face masks are encouraged outdoors and required indoors, and social distancing must be maintained



“This is an apple called 20 oz. It’s an old time apple,” Bowman said.

The 20 oz, Gala, Macintosh, and Ginger Gold are just some of the apples ready for picking at Bowman Orchards in Rexford.

The farm has been a part of Bowman’s family since 1952. But this year certainly hasn’t been the easiest for them.

“We’re always more worried about the government than the weather, but then you throw a pandemic in there in the middle of it,” Bowman said.

It wasn’t until June that customers could be allowed back on to the orchard to pick berries and peaches. But that opportunity has allowed them to test out some of the new rules before the fall rush.

This year, customers will have to pre-purchase picking bags here, since weighting bags is being eliminated to reduce contact. There’s no eating on the field.

Masks are strongly encouraged outside and mandatory inside. And social distancing must be maintained.

“It’s a little annoying to wear this, but I'd rather protect others, and at the end of the day I just want everybody to be healthy and happy,” said Arianna Rivera, who comes every year to pick apples.

Bowman says it’s been a fairly good season so far. He’s hoping that will continue, especially since apple season makes up about 80 percent of their revenue.

“Be smart about it,” Bowman said. “We want you all to have a good time, but we want you to be safe, too.”