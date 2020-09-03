A local Kayaking company wants to bring the outdoor adventure to you.

Upstate Kayak Rentals offers nine locations where you can rent a kayak and life preserver.

There are hourly walk-up cash only locations and several self-serve hubs that you reserve in advance online.

For $25, you can spend three hours out on the water.

At the Waterford location, a magnificent view can be had where the Erie Canal meets the Hudson River.

Upstate Kayak owner Donna Larkin says she loves the joy kayaking brings people.

“Lots of joy, lots of happiness, you know, when you're out on the water like this, people are smiling and they are happy. That’s the reward, that’s the gold," said Larkin.

The season goes through late fall, but some locations will be closing after Labor Day.

For a full list, visit the Upstate Kayak Rentals website.