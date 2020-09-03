KISSIMMEE, Fla. – After having no power for a month, many folks have moved out of the Star Motel.

What You Need To Know Star Motel residents without water



Water was shut off due to non-payment



Toho Water Authority says account holder has not paid since March

But some families are still living at the motel on US-192, and now the water has been shut off as well. It’s all happening due to non-payment.

Toho Water Authority said they feel for the residents who are dealing with this situation but the account holder has not made any payments since March 6, owing about $90,000 in bills.

Some tenants complained about the hotel owner and management.

“And we were still paying for our rent and the owner was stealing out money. She was literally taking our money and spending it elsewhere,” tenant Jamee Shaver said. “She wasn't paying the electric with it, she wasn't paying the water.”

Shaver is almost halfway through her pregnancy. “Me being pregnant I can’t even do it, let alone have little kids live here like this… And with no water now we have to live off jugs of water with our food stamps,” she said.

David Matthews, another tenant who has two daughters, ages 12 and 13, living with him is frustrated with the situation which has worsened during COVID-19. “I am lost. I am debating on whether or not I am going back up North or not… I can’t survive here,” Matthews said.

Osceola County Commissioner Peggy Choudhry said that as local government they’re doing as much they can, since this is a private property.

“And also thank you to the non-profits that have helped the families get into other locations,” Choudhry said.

Toho Water Authority said they recently donated $10,000 to the Community Hope Center, a non-profit that has been engaged with assisting Star Motel tenants.

If you’d like to help Shaver’s family, a GoFundMe has been set up here.