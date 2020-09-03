Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Thursday that the August sales tax payment was more than $3 million less than last year.

McMahon is currently working with local negotiators from CSEA. Negotiators say they are open to furloughs.

Cuts are something the county was hoping to avoid, but McMahon says layoffs will have to begin this month.

"The easy thing to do would have been making this decision in April, and go have layoffs in April," said McMahon. "We were in the middle of a pandemic in response to a 100-year virus, so we couldn't do that."

The good news at McMahon's presser today was that no new deaths from the coronavirus have been reported, although nine new cases have been confirmed in the county.

Additionally, more good news came from test results as back to school plans continue.

The Upstate Medical University has helped the county with more than 5,000 saliva pool tests the past week.

Those 5,000 tests at districts and colleges have only produced one positive test result from a Syracuse University student.