CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Owners of bars and nightclubs say they are frustrated after being closed for almost six months since the pandemic started in North Carolina.

What You Need To Know



Owners of bars and nightclubs are frustrated about being closed for almost six months Phase 2.5 will be in effect at least through Oct. 2

Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced bars and nightclubs can’t reopen during phase 2.5, which ends on Oct. 2.

“We know that some businesses are still closed and that people are still hurting and the more we can do to slow the spread of this virus, the faster we can turn this dimmer switch and let everything open,” Cooper said.



Jody Sullivan, owner and DJ of Roxbury Nightclub in Charlotte, says he expected the news but was still disappointed.



“It’s not a fair playing field,” Sullivan said.



Sullivan owns a 80s and 90s themed nightclub with different levels and a patio area. With his current space, Sullivan says he would be able to safely reopen.



“If he would’ve let us open with 30 percent, we could’ve open with 30 percent, PPE ready to go, try to have people social distance as much as possible and maybe we would make enough pay the utilities to help stay open,” Sullivan said.



According to at least two of the executive orders issued by Gov. Cooper, the Centers for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services have stated the consumption of alcohol makes people more likely to become involved in behaviors that increase the risk of spreading COVID-19. In addition, the orders state when people drink they are less likely to social distance or wear face masks.



Bob Klein owns a Matthews craft cocktail bar called Stumptown Station. He says private bars have trained staff to ensure people are following the rules.



“We would have no problem keeping groups 6 feet apart from each other with the security staff and door people who are trained to handle that situation. We know how to handle people if they’ve had a few drinks or they are feeling the effects from alcohol,” Klein said.



Klein says he believes his industry is being treated unfairly. He says they have not received information from the governor explaining the reason bars can’t reopen.



“All we want to do is having a fighting chance. We want to have the same rights and responsibilities as the other bars and restaurants to just make a living,” Klein said. “I believe 100 percent that I can do just as well, if not better, in maintaining the safety standards to serve alcohol as any other establishments in North Carolina.”



Klein says he doesn’t know how long his bar will be able to survive without any sales.



“We’re going to keep plugging on. We’ve invested too much blood, sweat and tears, and a lot of money in this place just to walk away. We will fight until the very end,” Klein said.



Sullivan is also doing his best to stay afloat.



“People can’t wait for us to reopen so it’s almost like we are hanging on for them,” Sullivan said.



Spectrum News 1 reached out to the governor’s office on Wednesday afternoon for comment and is still waiting to hear back. Gov. Cooper announced earlier this week that the state’s alcohol sales curfew of 11 p.m. for restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries will remain in place through Oct. 2.



Mecklenburg County, which had a curfew with more restrictions, will follow the state’s rule starting Friday, Sept. 4.