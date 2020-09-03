Jumpin’ Jacks Drive-In is holding on to summer just a little longer by extending its days of operation past Labor Day.

What You Need To Know The restaurant will stay open past Labor Day



Hours of operation are 11 a.m.-9 p.m.



The ice cream stand opens Friday, September 4

“We didn’t get to come here much this summer, but now we will have more of an opportunity to come,” said one patron.

“I think it’s wonderful that they are going to stay open,” said another.

Owner Mark Lansing made the decision after a rough start to the season due to the pandemic.

“All the rules are different with COVID-19. It’s been everything from trying to do just car service and phone orders to knowing when we were allowed to have customers actually stand in line,” Lansing said.

Lansing says his heart goes out to fellow restaurant business owners, knowing it hasn’t been easy to keep doors open and tables full.

“We feel really bad for the places that never got a chance to open and all the places that are still waiting to open. All of their employees,” said Lansing.

Through it all, the nostalgic eatery has managed to keep things cooking by rolling with the punches.

“We are thankful for every customer we do get, and we try to look at the bright side,” said Lansing.