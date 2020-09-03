Another judge has recused himself from the case of local businesses suing New York State.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo is stepping away from the cases, according to attorney Steven Cohen who is representing The Cowboy.

The Chippewa bar and eight other businesses filed a federal lawsuit against the state.

They're accusing leaders of violating their constitutional rights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This isn't the first time a judge has recused himself.

Cohen says U.S. District Judge John Sinatra did the same thing.

The attorney tells Spectrum News he doesn't know why.

The businesses are now waiting for the clerk to assign a new judge, which means their request for an injunction is on hold and they remain closed.