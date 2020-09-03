CINCINNATI, Ohio — Halloween is two months away but it’s already on the minds of many who hope the holiday will provide some much needed distraction from day-to-day life during the pandemic.

What You Need To Know Cappel's Costume and Party Supplies Shop in Cincinnati will remain open for the Halloween season this year while many other costume stores remain temporarily closed



Cappel's will allow customers to try on costumes this year and will sanitize each costume between try-ons



Along with the shop's seasonal masks, they also have masks that are quite common these days — face masks with a bit of a Halloween twist

Take a look inside one of the oldest costume shops in Cincinnati to get a glimpse of how they’re handling the holiday this year.

If you walk into Cappel’s Costume and Party Supplies Shop, you’ll see all kinds of things: masks and makeup, wigs and weird decor and most certainly you’ll see Ray—Ray Cappel, that is.



“I’ve been doing this since my dad used to squeeze my toe when I was back in grade school and say, ‘Come on, you’re going to come to work with me,’” said Ray Cappel, co-owner of Cappel’s Costume and Party Supplies Shop. “This is what we live and breathe and do and this is what we’ve always done.”



Ray’s dad and uncle were the ones who founded Cappel’s. It's been a staple in Cincinnati since 1945, changing throughout the decades and this year is no different. Along with their seasonal masks, they also have masks that are quite common these days—face masks with a bit of a Halloween twist like masks cat whiskers or an evil clown smile.



Cappel’s had to be cautious with their costume orders this year in case there are less customers than in year’s past.

“It’s such an upside-down year, and it is hard to figure out where the strengths and weaknesses are right now,” Cappel explained.



You won’t be able to try on Halloween masks at Cappel’s this year but you will be able to try on costumes and even wigs which will be sanitized after every use.