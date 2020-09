Officials say Fort Drum pumped nearly $1.7 billion into the North Country economy last year.

According to the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization report, there are more than 19,000 military and civilian personnel employed at Drum.

The post also supports around an additional 5,500 jobs for the region. The biggest industries supported by those jobs are health care and social services.

Fort Drum-related jobs make up 22 percent of the wage earners in Jefferson, St. Lawrence, and Lewis counties.