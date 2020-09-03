DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As Florida continues to struggle economically, state tourism leaders said they hope a brand new campaign will help businesses bounce back.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Floridians can enjoy many entertainment experiences right in our own state, and he and other state leaders indicated now, just in time for Labor Day weekend, it’s up to Floridians to help communities hit hard by the COVID pandemic recover.

What You Need To Know Visit Florida CEO says state's touurism is down 60 percent



Tourism drives other types of business, too, owners say



New campaign targets state's residents



Tourism accounts or 1.5 million jobs in Florida, governor says

“A lot of our business in the summertime is derived directly from the tourism industry and people traveling,” Tipsy Taco owner Lena Lux said.

Her business in Ormond Beach overlooks the ocean, sitting right on the sand.

“Being on beach side, what more could you ask for here?” Lux asked.

The drop in tourism is stark since the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard starting in March, Visit Florida Chief Executive Officer Dana Young said.

“We are down 60 percent,” Young said. “Our tourism industry has just been, to put it bluntly, decimated by this crisis. We’ve had tremendous impacts to businesses and jobs.”

A new statewide economic rebound campaign aimed at Floridians is designed to fix that, by encouraging the state’s residents to travel, spend money, support local businesses, and enjoy what Florida has to offer.

“We really believe that this campaign will help reinvigorate those jobs and contribute to these communities even more,” DeSantis said.

Lux said she is confident that people will view traveling in the Sunshine State with a more sunny outlook starting this month.

“There’s a better understanding of the COVID guidelines, so I think people are starting to get back out there, go out to dinner, travel, go see the parks, go to the beach, that kind of thing,” Lux said.

DeSantis challenged the belief of some people that travel is non-essential.

In Florida’s case, tourism accounted for 1.5 million jobs and $91 billion in revenue last year, DeSantis said.