After months of pushing for it, New York casino workers learned their employers can reopen next week on a limited basis.

The announcement, from Governor Andrew Cuomo, came Thursday morning, just as casino workers were getting ready to hold a protest in Seneca County. Del Lago Resort and Casino employs 1,200 people in the town of Tyre. It’s been closed since March due to the pandemic.

“I will tell you it’s a step,” said Valerie McIntyre, a floor supervisor at del Lago. “And there’s hope.”

Under the governor’s orders, casinos can reopen at 25 percent capacity. Patrons must wear masks. Social distancing will be enforced on slot machines, and table games will only be allowed with protective barriers. Workers from del Lago and several other casinos around the state attended Thursday’s rally.

“It’s the first positive step towards going back to work,” said Tom Murray of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce. “And you should champion that.”

“I don’t think anyone thought we were just going to jump feet first into this,” said McIntyre.

Public officials applauded the move. In Seneca County alone, leaders say they could lose as much as $2 million in tax revenue from del Lago being closed for nearly half a year.

“We need to be open,” said Tyre Town Supervisor Ron McGreevy. “Somehow, we need to get back somewhere to where we were.”

Limited capacity means not all casino workers can come back yet.

“It continues,” McIntyre said. “And we’re not going to let up until everyone has their jobs back.”