DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Labor Day Weekend is right around the corner and it’s one of the biggest weekends of the year for Daytona Beach businesses.

What You Need To Know Labor Day Weekend traditionally busy time for Daytona Beach businesses



Business owners are hoping to see a boost



Hotel occupancy is down due to the pandemic

According to the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, hotel occupancy in the area was about 57.5 percent for the month of July. Now some hotel managers are hoping to see a boost over the holiday.

"We are still 60 percent down, or 50 percent down of where we would be so you know we are in survival mode,” said Robert Burnetti, General Manager of The Shores Resort and Spa.

Other big weekends, like that of the Coke Zero Sugar race, did not bring in as business as he had hoped. Now Labor Day, combined with the Daytona Truck Meet, could turn things around.

“This weekend with the holiday is busy, we are already sold out for Saturday so things are looking really good," Burnetti said.

According to Burnetti, most of their guests drive in from around Florida, especially for events like these. That is why he was thrilled the Governor announced the new "Visit Florida" advertising campaign on Wednesday, encouraging travelers to explore the state. While Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry also supports the initiative, he is cautious.

“We realize that we have to Covid, we are not going to be able to remain inside and we need the economy to move but we need to continue to do it in a responsible way,” Henry said.

For Burnetti, he realizes after Labor Day— their occupancy numbers will likely take another dip as more people head back to work and school—making it even more important to advertise what Daytona Beach has to offer.

“If things get better that is great, more work, more people, more hours, more tax dollars, it all adds up,” Burnetti said.