COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Cocoa Beach officials have extended an emergency proclamation related to the COVID-19 pandemic for 60 days, meaning visitors and residents celebrating Labor Day weekend need to keep in mind that face masks are still required and beach crowds are limited to 10 or fewer

Social distancing of at least 10 feet also is required.

When the city did wastewater COVID samples after the Fourth of July weekend, officials saw an uptick in potentially positive coronavirus cases, City Manager James McKnight said.

“It would have indicated roughly 250 cases that weekend,” McKnight explained. “That could have been a lot of visitors.”

Nolan's Irish Pub owner Johnny Nolan is supportive of the emergency proclamation extension.

“I think it's the right thing to do,” Nolan said. “We are having success lowering the numbers, and it makes business more sustainable in the long run. They've been very proactive in what they need to do to protect everybody.”

Nolan's pub created plastic divider curtains to separate groups while indoors and added outdoor seating.

Nolan said if everyone does their part, life can get back to normal more quickly.

McKnight commended Cocoa Beach residents and businesses for doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The extension of the emergency declaration is designed to serve as a reminder that the virus and pandemic are still not over, McKnight said.

“Continue the things they've been doing because it's obviously working,” he said.

The emergency declaration extension is in effect until October 28, a few days before Halloween.