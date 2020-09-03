SANFORD, Fla. – Other than the animals, it’s pretty quiet at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Sanford.

What You Need To Know Central Florida Zoo is struggling to rebound



The zoo has seen a decline in visitors due to the pandemic



Zoo was forced to close in the spring, its busiest season

Zoo administrators say they're struggling through the pandemic with a dramatic decline in visitors and haven’t been able to rebound since shutting down for two months in the spring.

The spring is the zoo's busiest season and the revenue that comes in during that time helps carry the zoo for the rest of the year.

Administrators say zoo attendance is about 80 percent of their revenue, and with the closure and fewer tickets sold, they’re looking at a $2.5 million loss by years end.

“We have to make sure that we’re continuing to do everything in our power to make sure those animals are fed, they’re cared for, they’re healthy, and we’re maintaining our standards,” said Stephanie Williams, zoo director for Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

Williams says they’re applying for grants, reaching out to businesses and corporate sponsors who have supported them in the past — but they’re also hoping the community will step up to help the zoo and the animals that live there.