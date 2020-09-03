AUSTIN, Texas — Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse (WTF) will reopen its doors with more tables, chairs and food options.

What You Need To Know New amendment loosens previous state guidelines



Guidelines were vague early this summer



Several bars had been shut down again

Bars across Texas may start looking more like restaurants thanks to new COVID-19 guidance from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC).

The new amendment loosens the previous guidelines set by the agency and allows bars with food trucks to reopen, so long as they're serving food and social distancing and mask requirements take place.

The new rule moved up Austin Talley's plans to renovate his bar, WTF.

There will be new tables and chairs, spaced apart for safety. There will also be a barrier that keeps patrons away from the bar. Patrons can also expect a custom food truck created to fit perfectly in one corner of the bar serving sliders, brunch and mimosas, with table-side service to bring all that food to the customer.

It's a whole lot of change for Talley, and pulling the trigger early meant a whole lot of spending before he was ready.

"We had to go into our operational capital, actually go into the red to make it happen sooner than we planned," Talley said. "If we wanna be in business, we'll have to adapt."

Earlier in the summer, Talley said WTF and other 6th Street bars were trying to adapt to the moment in real time. Guidelines on how exactly to run their bars were still vague to them and Talley says the communication between owners and the TABC wasn't at the level it needed to be. The situation led to multiple viral photos and videos of patrons packed in West 6th Street bars, WTF included, with little to no social distancing happening. It wouldn't be long before the TABC shut Talley and a few others down.

Despite the cost, Talley should be able to get Whiskey Tango Foxtrot open, a relief for himself as the owner, as well the employees struggling through the pandemic with no source of income. Other nearby owners weren't so lucky. Rob Hicks had to shut down his bar, The Dirty Dog Bar on the opposite end of the street. He said the perfect storm of catastrophes forced him to keep it closed for the foreseeable future.

“The loss of South By, Rot Rallie, summer tourism, on top of the fact our building got sold to a new property management company that increased our rent by 80 percent," Hicks listed. "It was just a no-win situation."

Hicks wanted to make sure if he couldn't stay open, another bar wouldn't have to close. He donated his bars leftover tables and chairs to Talley's Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse. Now Talley has one less thing to buy: Places to keep customers stationary and socially distant so he can reopen as soon as possible.

"The amount of expense that we would have to endure again to just get back into operations," Talley said "We would have to come to that crossroads if we were gonna do this.”

Thanks to the help of his friends in the industry and finally getting on the same page with TABC, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse is expected to reopen soon, with new food options on top of new safety features.