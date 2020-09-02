NATIONWIDE – Who’s ready for the return of Baby Yoda aka The Child? Well you won’t have to wait too much longer.

The popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian begin streaming its second season on Disney+ on October 30, Disney announced Wednesday.

“This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus,” read the official announcement on Twitter.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting an exact date ever since Disney revealed the series would return sometime in October.

Similar to the first season, episodes for the second season will released weekly instead of all at once.

The series, which stars Pedro Pascal as the bounty hunter, will feature new characters when it returns on the streaming platform, including Ahsoka Tano (played by Rosario Dawson).

So far, a trailer for the new season has not yet been released.