KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX will try again Tuesday morning to send another batch of Starlink satellites to orbit after Mother Nature scuttled its initial try over the weekend.

The 12th Starlink mission is set to take off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center at 8:46 a.m. Eastern.

The Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying dozens of Starlink satellites for a constellation around Earth that will eventually comprise tens of thousands of satellites. The network, which will take years to complete, is intended to expand internet access to underserved areas.

SpaceX's first launch attempt was scheduled to go up Sunday morning, but the company stood down just over two hours before scheduled liftoff because of poor weather conditions.

Forecasters with the Air Force's 45th Weather Squadron put the chance of favorable weather for Tuesday's attempt at 80 percent.

You can watch the launch when it happens