ORLANDO, Fla. – A new rapid drive-thru coronavirus testing site is now open in Orlando.

What You Need To Know New coronavirus testing site opens in Orlando



The drive-thru site is located on 33rd Street near John Young Parkway exit



Company that operates site promising fastest results around

Private company COVID Testing LLC is promising the fastest results around in Central Florida.

Its first testing site is now open on 33rd Street near the John Young Parkway exit of Interstate 4. It’s doing a finger prick blood test with antibody results within 15 minutes. The traditional nose swab results are supposed to come back within 24 hours.

This company is based out of Orlando, and is partnering with a local lab to get those results back within a day. The site can accommodate about 300 people each weekday. On the weekends, about 560-700 people. Symptoms are not required to be tested. Accuracy for that 24-hour test is 98.7 percent.

"It's about speed, for us it's about getting kids back to school, employers getting their employees back. There are a lot of employee groups suppressing, saying we don't want to tell anyone you're positive, that's not the right thing to do. We need to let people know if you're positive and do the right thing," COVID Testing LLC medical director Dr. Varesh Patel said.

To get the antibody blood prick test it is $59.95. For the nasal swab coronavirus test it's $25.

Operating hours are Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday it’s 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In the coming weeks, they plan to open testing sites in other parts of our region like Winter Park and The Villages.