Hospitalizations are down in Dutchess County from last week and the infection rate of COVID-19 is holding steady at one percent.

Meanwhile an important industry in Dutchess County has been given the green light to reopen.

Farms will be allowed to operate tours at 33 percent, including apple and pumpkin picking attractions.

Hay rides and corn maizes are also allowed to operate at 33 percent capacity.

County Executive Marc Molinario is encouraging people to get out and support our local farms.

"I know that some people have said they aren't going if they have to wear masks, but please be sensitive to those farms that are all trying to stay afloat. Farming remains one of our more challenged industries," said Molinario.

Marc Molinario also announcing early voting in Dutchess, it runs from October 24 to November 1. You don't need to live near one of these locations to participate in early voting.