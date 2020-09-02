LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who donated his family’s property to the Audubon Society more than 10 years ago is suing the Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society, saying it put the property up for sale with an asking price of $189,000.

What You Need To Know Former owner said Audubon agreed to care for the land



Ken Rubinson said he intended it remain a nature preserve forever



According to a report, Audubon had to pay for liability insurance



A court date has been scheduled for November

Ken Rubinson, who used to live in Mount Dora, said he gifted the land, 6 acres of natural forest just off Old U.S. Highway 441 near Mount Dora, to Audubon with an agreement that the property would remain a nature preserve forever.

“I had donated the property to be in perpetuity a preserve, and I did it through Audubon because it was without question they would keep it forever,” Rubinson said.

“There are some things so incredulous that you literally don't believe it.”

A sign identifying the property used to sit on the land, but late last year, someone tore down the sign, and a for-sale sign went up in its place.

A newsletter produced more than 10-years ago reports that the Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society accepted the donated land and agreed it would care for the property as a wildlife preserve. But a recent MLS search shows that the same Audubon chapter put the property up for sale.

Members of the Audubon chapter would not comment but referred inquiries to another newsletter that addresses the issue. According to that newsletter, the land required liability insurance that cost the Audubon, and the organization couldn't find another non-profit to take it over. So they voted to sell it, and use the proceeds to further their strategic plan.

“Audubon board, in 2019, decided they would rather have the money,” Rubinson’s attorney, Tim Hoben said.

“I don't understand it,” said Rubinson, who now lives in Maryland.

Rubinson said his faith in the Audubon Society is forever rocked.

“I'd be pretty p****d off if someone would take a 100-year old forest and cut it down for a Wawa,” Rubinson said.

A court date for the case has been moved to November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.​