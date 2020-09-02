ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools reported more COVID-19 cases in schools Tuesday night than since the start of in-person learning on August 21.

The district said there are 54 confirmed positive cases in 34 different schools. It did not specify how many of those cases were students or staff.

Because of the new cases, the health department has ordered 199 people from eight schools to quarantine.

Those eight schools are:

East River High School

Piedmont Lakes Middle School

Lakeview Middle School

College Park Middle School

Riverside Elementary School

John Young Elementary School

NorthLake Park Community School

Sunset Park Elementary School

Families and staff at those schools have been called by their principals, district officials said.

During the county’s COVID-19 update Monday, the health department said only 16 cases of COVID-19 in students had been reported.

Orange County Classroom Teachers Association President Wendy Doromal said many teachers are getting more worried about the spread.

“We’re really concerned; I’m especially concerned because I get phone calls and emails every day from teachers saying, ‘A student in my class tested positive,’ or a teacher themselves tested positive,” Doromal said.

Based on the union’s contact with teachers, Doromal said they believe more schools should be listed and have people quarantined.

She conceded that there may be a delay in the information getting out.

At this point, the health department has not classified the new cases in Orange County as school-based transmission.

Health department officials still urge all parents not to keep their children at home if they feel sick.