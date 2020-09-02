A new eight-week initiative in Syracuse hopes to garner support for local businesses.

It's called the "Put the 'U' Back in Syracuse" campaign, organized by the Downtown Committee.

They're encouraging people to get back into stores and restaurants that have reopened since the pandemic.

Organizers say now is the time to start easing back into some sense of normalcy.

"Onondaga County has done such a good job about keeping our numbers low. We've been able to do this at the same time we've been reopening businesses, so it shows that we're able to act responsibly and reopen safely," said Downtown Committee of Syracuse Executive Director Merike Treier.

Much of the campaign is social-media based, including a photo scavenger hunt and plenty of new selfie spots popping up around town.