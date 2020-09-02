ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – The first day of school for Brevard County was last Monday and the county is already seeing the effects of COVID-19.

What You Need To Know Golfview Elementary temporarily closed due to coronavirus cases



The school is set to reopen on September 8



Officials said there were cases in multiple classrooms

Parents at an elementary school received a late afternoon request to keep their kids off campus until Tuesday.

Against his five sons’ wishes, Jeff Dubitsky says he chose e-learning because it was too risky sending his kids to school during a pandemic.

“They wanted to go back, desperately wanted to be with their friends,” Dubitsky said. “By nobody’s own fault, life's situation people are being put at risk when they shouldn't be.”

Dubitsky’s fears became reality when Brevard Public Schools closed down Golfview Elementary Magnet School in Rockledge to students until Tuesday.

According to Brevard Public Schools dpokesperson Katherine Allen, this is the first school to close in the county because of COVID-19 because they have at least one case in multiple classrooms.

“We want to be transparent, it's not a matter of if cases are going to happen, it's when and we have cases.” We are in a global pandemic,” Allen said.

But that's not the only school dealing with a COVID-19 closure, a classroom at a school in Merritt Island is closed until September 15.

“Audubon Elementary has one classroom that’s closed, when it's a contained one environment we are able to close down the classroom and deep clean it,” Allen said.

Brevard Public Schools says there were 49 confirmed COVID positive cases and 203 quarantines from August 7-August 31.

Meanwhile, the custodial STRIKE team, which does a COVID specific deep-cleaning, is making sure the school cleanliness rate is met.