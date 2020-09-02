CINCINNATI, Ohio — While many businesses are still working to get back on their feet after a slow year due to the pandemic, one Cincinnati business took a big step forward.

What You Need To Know A Black-owned vegan bakery opened this summer in Findlay Market



Black-owned businesses represent less than 10 percent of American businesses



The bakery hopes to use their stand in Cincinnati to grow to get a permanent location

Like Mom's Only Vegan opened a bakery stand at Findlay Market this summer.



Owner, founder and head baker Naomi Sams said the name is the mission behind their goodies. They're supposed to taste homemade, because they are.



Sams has been vegan for more than 20 years. She raised her four daughters on the treats she's now baking for a profit, and the girls are either helping to sell or make the goods.



"We've grown a little, and we decided to try the whole family thing, and they were receptive," she said.



Sams has been selling her cookies for five years, and as veganism has grown in popularity, so did her business.



After years working farmers markets, daughter Naimah Sams said the move to Findlay Market was the next step toward her mother's ultimate goal.



“One of the main goals that especially my mom always had is just getting location that is our own that we can really brand as like Mom’s place," she said.



Since the stand opened, Sams said their sales have quadrupled, thanks to a mix of new customers, good publicity and loyal patrons finding the new space.



“It has given us a boost as a place where people can come and has given us a little publicity,” Naimah said.



That publicity has come from local news as well as national vegan publications, highlighting the business as one of just two Black-owned vegan bakeries in Ohio.



It's an exclusive group among an already small minority. Less than 10 percent of American businesses are Black-owned, including about 1,000 businesses in Cincinnati.



When Naimah works alongside her mother, she said they're not thinking about beating the odds.



"I think this just giving us the platform to say, you know, this is what we do and we’re good at it,” she said.



She believes Like Mom's Only Vegan is finding success by feeding a growing demand the way her family has always known how to do.



"We’re present, we’re here and we’ve always been doing this stuff,” Naimah said.



The only difference now is that those cookies are feeding far more people.



The bakers will have the spot in Findlay Market for the next three years but eventually they hope to have their own permanent location.