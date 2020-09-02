ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After weeks of protesting law enforcement practices following the fatal deputy-involved shooting of Salaythis Melvin, a community activist at the forefront of the movement met Tuesday afternoon with the Orange County sheriff and state lawmakers.

Miles Mulrain Jr., along with Senator Randolph Bracy and state Representative-elect Travaris McCurdy, spoke with Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

Mulrain said he now has a better understanding of how officer-involved shooting investigations work after questioning Mina about the shooting and initial investigations.

“I think that we got as much answered as we could today,” Mulrain said “...You know, there is a process with FDLE [Florida Department of Law Enforcement]. There is process with the state attorney’s office, and it’s a process with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office once they do their investigations

“Right now, the meeting we just had was great, but it does not give Salaythis justice. It does not make sure his family can go to sleep knowing that it is closure they got, so we still have a job for the community and a duty to make sure that we make sure there is justice for Salaythis Melvin.”

According to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, “I think some of the frustration from Miles and others comes from where are we in the process so I kind of explained to him it takes about 60-90 days for FDLE to complete the review and then they give it to the state attorney’s office, and then it’s on the state attorney how long that comes back.”

Mulrain said this is not the last time they will meet, and he said protests will continue, with a reshaped focus on reform and continued efforts to get justice for Melvin’s death.

Mina said the sheriff’s office plans an internal review of procedures at it relates to the shooting once FDLE completes its investigation.