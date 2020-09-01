WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A few West Hollywood bars have announced their permanent closures due to the pandemic with some unable to pivot under current restrictions. But there have been businesses that have spent the last few months reinventing themselves to stay open.



The Mayor of West Hollywood, Lindsey Horvath hopes the city she calls home is able to make it through this difficult time.

“It’s a place where you see everyone out in the streets. You’ll run into your neighbors,” Mayor Horvath said.



One of her neighbors, Nick Rimedio, Chair of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce joined her at The Abbey in a newly expanded space called, "The Abbey Road." The iconic nightclub worked with the city and the chamber to take over the empty alley next-door, adding extra seating for brunch, lunch, and dinner.

This has become their only focus right now, according to General Manager Todd Barnes.



“People need to understand that when they come here, it is not the old Abbey where they can get up and dance and have a good time. You can still have a good time, but it’s a little different,” said Barnes.



You can have a good time eating from their bakery and restaurant. Barnes says they always had these offerings, but many only saw it as a club. He considers this new public awareness of the Abbey’s food menu as a positive of the pandemic. This is why Mayor Horvath is working with these local businesses to transform in order to survive the pandemic.



“Our nightlife for the LGBTQ community is the heart and soul of our city. It was important to us to make sure they were able to stay open and create those community spaces and safe spaces we all count on,” said Mayor Horvath.



One of the ways the city is doing that is through the Temporary Outdoor Expansion permit, which allows businesses like restaurants, gyms, salons, retail shops, and others to apply for a free permit to use sidewalks, on-street parking, and other spaces for their business.



More than 60 West Hollywood businesses have been approved for these “Out Zones.” Visitors can learn more about what to expect from each business through an interactive map. Mayor Horvath says this will make it easier and safer to dine out, shop out, and work out.



The city along with the Chamber of Commerce came up with these plans by keeping in constant communication and learning the needs of each individual business. Rimedio says it’s the only way to keep West Hollywood in motion.

“We are working really closely to make sure we have an economy to return to that keeps West Hollywood vibrant and solvent for the future,” said Rimedio.



Sadly, certain bars have already announced their closures, but Mayor Horvath hopes the city and chamber can work with them to possibly open once again. They are already seeing if some can find new spaces in the neighborhood.



“It hurts all of us to see our businesses struggling and that’s why we as the city had to come together with the community and our businesses to make sure they could survive and continue to be the heart and soul of our city,” said Mayor Horvath.