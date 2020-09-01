BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Kids are back in school and most families choosing to send them to class in person.

But some parents are choosing distance learning for now.

For one father, working from home has become a learning experience – for him and his son. Plus, they are spending more time together than ever before.

Nine-year-old Landen Bobbit is in his second week of virtual learning. His 4th-grade teacher Heather Wilhoit at Imperial Estates Elementary School in Titusville is guiding him through his online classwork each day.

"Everything's been running smooth, I'm blessed to have such a great class," Wilhoit said.

It's been an adjustment for sure, but Landen isn't the only one doing “work” from home. So is his dad.

Bryan Bobbitt is the executive director of Keep Brevard Beautiful. The group, in normal times, is out and about the county, cleaning litter and trash from beaches and other public areas. But the staff and volunteers have been working virtually since March.

"We were really concerned about him going back to school," Bobbitt said.

But now dad has become liaison between his son, the student, and his boy's online studies.

"It's been really neat to be working, and then have my son working about ten feet away," he said.

Bobbitt said the online learning experience has been a smooth transition for the family.

And for now, distance learning is safer for them.

"At some point hopefully we will be able to get him back to regular school, but in the meantime he's able to interact with the other students in his e-class, and that gives him some kind of engagement," Bobbitt said.

Brevard Public Schools tells Spectrum News they still haven't heard from more than 100 families about enrolling their children either in person or virtually this year.

If you are one of them, please get in touch with the school system.