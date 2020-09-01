A downtown Buffalo bar that recently reopened after being shut down by the Erie County Health Department isn’t mincing words on how it feels about coronavirus regulations.

The Cowboy on Chippewa has a number of signs displayed in its windows with messages like “No Mingling, No Talking to Strangers,” and “Eat Your Sandwich, Shut Up and Get Out.” And below those messages, the signs read, “By Order of King Cuomo, King Poloncarz, the Fun Police and the Department of Health.”

The establishment was served a closure order in July for COVID-19-related violations, but reopened after submitting a corrective action plan that was approved.

It recently filed a federal lawsuit against the state along with eight other businesses, accusing state leaders of violating their constitutional rights with how they responded to the pandemic.