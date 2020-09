A Niagara Falls institution is up for sale.

The Como Restaurant and Lounge on Pine Avenue is available for purchase.

The restaurant is owned by the Antonacci and Colucci families and has been serving Italian meals since 1927.

According to a real estate listing, the owners are looking for just under $2 million for the property.

If the property does not sell, the family says they will continue to keep it open, business as usual.