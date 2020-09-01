You may notice a red glow in Worcester on Tuesday night.

Several businesses are hanging red lights to highlight the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on live events.

Brenda Shepard set up lights outside of the Hanover Theatre Tuesday.

She says it's part of a national event to show the economic toll the pandemic has had on large venues and their employees.

"It's not as easy to get another job. This is their career. This what we do for a living. This is what we have trained for the past 10, 20, 30 years. This is our lives and to lose it and try to find another job it's not so very easy," Shepard said.

Nine other buildings in Worcester, including the DCU Center, Mechanics Hall, and The Palladium, will light up.

The color red was chosen to represent the live events industry being on red alert for survival.