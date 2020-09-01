The county legislature gave Executive Ryan McMahon the power to lay off employees as necessary.

It was a 9 to 7 vote, with one legislator absent.

McMahon can lay off about 250 workers to make up for budget shortfalls due to the pandemic. Some items have to be negotiated with union representatives.

The legislature chairman says in the long run, more jobs will be saved this way. Others are still disappointed.

“I think the transparency goes away. It could be 100 layoffs or 250 layoffs. We don’t know, and we won’t have that say. I think this is the job of the legislators to do and we fumbled the ball and gave it up,” said Onondaga County Legislator Vernon Williams Jr. (D).

“I look at this resolution as keeping all the options open for us, giving the county executive the maximum flexibility to wherever he can negotiate, or what we need to do,” said Onondaga County Legislature Chairman David Knapp (R).

There could be fewer layoffs with federal funding, or a sales tax revenue increase.