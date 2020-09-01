SANFORD, Fla. – Halloween is going to feel a lot different this year, so you might end up discovering new ways of getting in the mood.
We've found a hands-on—but safe way—to get creative and festive.
- Julie Latayan recently moved from Chicago to Longwood. The fine artist wants to celebrate the fall season with new friends. “I love Halloween,” she smiled from behind her mask. “I love the characters. I love the colors. I love the glitter!”
- But with this pandemic, things are weird. “I've been kind of reading online about that because I'm a little sad.” So, Julie – originally a painter – is now sculpting, and even painting her new sculptures. She now hosts social-distanced workshops.
- “Pinch pot is, well, I start with a ball of clay,” she demos. “So this is actually two pinch pots put together.” She's referring to a Pumpkin Pinch Pot that is now the star of one of three workshops involving a small groups of participants - no more than 6 people.
- The workshops take place in Sanford at the Jeannine Taylor Folk Art gallery. That's where Julie has her own space set up where she displays her work.
- Pumpkin Pinch Pot is Sept .18 and Oct. from 6-9 p.m. The Haunted House Luminary Workshop is Sept. 12 and 26 from 10a a.m. - 3 p.m. The Harvest Moon Workshop is September 12 and 26 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Classes are about 3 hours.