Work is continuing at a business that continues to have its opening delayed

Signage has appeared on the building that will hold Hofbrauhaus at 190 Scott Street, and tables are starting to be set up outside. The German beer house will feature seating for 700.

The franchise owners say the final pieces for the brewery are on their way from Bavaria.

The restaurant was supposed to open last summer, but kept getting pushed back.

No firm date has been set yet though the restaurant's website says it will open soon.