SAN ANTONIO — It’s been nearly six months but beginning on Thursday the historic church at the Alamo will once again be open for public tours.

However, in order to visit you will need to reserve a timed entry pass. An explanation for how to do so is provided on the official Facebook page for the Alamo.

To see a step by step outline of how to reserve a timed entry pass, please visit: https://bit.ly/2ExzAUP Direct link to timed entry: https://tickets.thealamo.org/events Posted by The Alamo on Monday, August 31, 2020

The Alamo grounds and gift shop have already reopened, which means that as of Thursday most of the attraction will be available to the public. The Long Barrack, now a museum, remains closed for renovation.

Timed entry passes will reduce the number of people inside the mission-era church at any one time in order to maintain social distancing. Facial coverings are also required at the complex.

The Alamo is open each day from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit the official website of the Alamo.