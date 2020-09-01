DUBLIN, Ohio — Ron Jordan, owner and operator of Hen Quarter, said he doesn’t know what working for a restaurant is like.

What You Need To Know The owner of Hen Quarter in Dublin is a proud black business owner who focuses on the "people" side of things



Hen Quarter offers upscale southern fair but raises questions because of its name



Three locations in Washington D.C. share its name, Jordan made the location in Central Ohio all his own

“People always ask all the time what’s it like being in the restaurant business,” he said. “Well, I wouldn’t know and I tell people I don’t know, and they’re like ‘what do you mean, you’re a restaurateur.’ I’m in the people business.”

His people business rests in the Bridge Park area of Dublin. It’s been there for more than two years, but still raises some questions because of its name.

“The name is something that people think, “Let’s give it a try,” he said. “I’ve had people walk in that think we’re Hot Chicken Takeover, nowhere near that and then they leave pleasantly surprised.”

Hen Quarter offers upscale southern fair. There are three other locations near Washington D.C. that share its name, but Jordan said he's made the spot in central Ohio all his own.

“I changed everything, changed the litany of the menu even nuances of the logo that are a little different and chose a location that is the exact opposite of what he has in D.C.,” he said.

Jordan is a proud black business owner and said the community has always embraced Hen Quarter, but even more so right now.

“It’s not just African Americans that are supporting us, it’s everybody,” Jordan said. “It’s people that are sensitive to buying black to supporting that movement, but also the customer base and the clientele we already had and what I love about this space is it doesn’t matter what color you are we want you to come to a safe space and have a great time.”

Anabelle, who is a server at Hen Quarter Dublin, said it's for this reason that she’s proud of where she works.

“It’s amazing to see such a great black-owned business, not only to be a server in their establishment but to be able to voice that pride because a lot of customers come in and that’s the first thing they want to know because they’re bringing their money here because they want to support a black owned business,” Anabelle said.

She said customers can really tell Jordan is running a “people business.”

"I like to tell our guests if they love me and they love me as their server, that no matter who they sit down with, whether it’s me or one of my coworkers they’re always going to be in good hands,” she said.

Hands that have crafted a place where everyone can take pride in and feel welcome.

“The one thing that us African American folks have to realize is if we get out of the crabs and barrels mentality we can really evoke great change, you know we can drive economic decisions, where we’re driving economic and socioeconomic changes,” Jordan said.